Catholic Charities of Buffalo has named Charles Hayes its chief development officer.

Charles Hayes

In his new role, Hayes will be responsible for strategic leadership and planning for long-term support for Catholic Charities through the execution of year-round annual and major gift advancement programs, including the annual appeal.

“Chuck’s skills in relationship building, along with a collaborative, strategic and forward-thinking approach, will enhance the efforts and strength of the appeal and other development initiatives,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We welcome Chuck to the leadership team and look forward to working with him in increasing awareness of our programs and services, and continuing collaboration between Catholic Charities and both parishes and corporations.”

Hayes brings more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience to his new role with Catholic Charities. He most recently served as vice president of marketing and communications for Elderwood Administrative Services, and prior to that served as director of marketing and communications for Catholic Health. Hayes also currently serves on HEALTHeLINK’s marketing and business development committee. He resides in Hamburg.