Features Parish Life

OLV celebrates Padre to the Poor on annual Father Baker Day

wnycatholic August 2, 2023
LACKAWANNA — Traditions, community and celebrations marked Father Baker Day at OLV National Shrine & Basilica on July 30.

Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor and rector of OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna, celebrates a Father Baker Day Mass on July 30. (Photo courtesy of OLV National Shrine & Basilica)

Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor and rector, joined by 1,000 guests celebrated  the annual Father Baker Day Mass at noon. At the end of the service, a commemorative wreath was placed at Father Baker’s tomb in the basilica.

Earlier that morning visitors took part in the annual Pennies to Heaven “Penny Drop” where families and friends drop off their pennies and loose change on the sidewalk in front of the basilica’s main entrance. This is a time-honored tradition at OLV and a real crowd favorite.

In the afternoon, young Catholics from across the diocese gathered at OLV to celebrate World Youth Day Buffalo. Special guest speaker Joe Heschmeyer of Catholic Answers led the festivities that included lawn games, food trucks, and a concert by Cami Clune from “The Voice.”

