Local World Youth Day events planned

wnycatholic June 13, 2023
World Youth Day will take place Aug 1-6 in Lisbon, Portugal. For one week, young people from all over the world gather for prayer, socializing and recreation.  

Those not headed to Portugal can still enjoy some WYD fun at OLV National Shrine & Basilica for a domestic World Youth Day party. Mass, confessions, food trucks, breakout sessions, ministry fair, live music, yard games and more will be available July 30, from 2-10 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Joe Heschmeyer, a staff apologist for Catholic Answers. A popular author, speaker, blogger and podcaster, he joined the apostolate in March 2021 after three years as an instructor at Holy Family School of Faith in Overland Park, Kansas.

A regular contributor to “Catholic Answers Live,” “Catholic Answers Focus,” and Catholic Answers Magazine even before joining the apostolate, Heschmeyer has blogged at his own “Shameless Popery” website and co-hosted a weekly show called “The Catholic Podcast.” To date, he has authored four books, including “Pope Peter” and “The Early Church Was the Catholic Church” for Catholic Answers Press.

 Live music by “The Voice” finalist Cami Clune, and a witness talk by former Sabre Jon Scott round out the events.

Tickets are $7 pre-register and $10 day of. Any and all ages are welcome. Bring the whole family out. 

 If you’re a non-profit or small business and would like to have a booth set up sign up here

