DENVER — As World Youth Day approaches and pilgrims from all over the world pack their bags and prepare to embark on their journey, we compiled a list of answers to all your questions about WYD.

What is World Youth Day?

WYD is a weeklong celebration that attracts hundreds of thousands of young people from all over the world. The event was initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1985. It is celebrated every two to three years and is open to all young people who want to experience Jesus Christ with their peers. It is a way to grow in your faith and strengthen your relationship with Christ through prayer and the sacraments.

When is World Youth Day this year?

This year WYD is from Aug. 1–6.

Where is World Youth Day?

WYD will take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

How often is World Youth Day?

WYD takes place every two to three years. For the first celebration in 1986, bishops were encouraged to host an annual youth event to be held every Palm Sunday in their given dioceses. An international event occurs every two to three years.

How many World Youth Days have there been?

There have been 15 WYD gatherings. They have taken place in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago de Compostela, Spain; Częstochowa, Poland; Denver, USA; Manila, Philippines; Paris, France; Rome, Italy for the Millennium Jubilee; Toronto, Canada; Cologne, Germany; Sydney, Australia; Madrid, Spain; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Krakow, Poland; and Panama City, Panama.

What is the cost to attend WYD?

It is free to participate in central events during WYD such as the opening Mass, the welcoming of the pope, the Via Crucis, and the vigil and missionary Masses. However, it is recommended to register for the gathering. Anyone interested in attending WYD will have to pay for their airfare, accommodations, and meals.

Is there an age limit to attend WYD?

WYD is an experience that targets 16- to 35-year-olds; however, all are welcome.

Where will the next WYD take place?

The location of the next WYD has not been officially announced. However, there will be a Jubilee of Young People in Rome from July 28–Aug. 3, 2025, which may serve as the next WYD.