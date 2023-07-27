WELLSVILLE – To mark 10 years of serving the needs of the Wellsville and surrounding communities, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach will host an anniversary celebration. The community is invited for a free hot dog lunch and a buy one, get one for $1 sale at the thrift store at 67 East Pearl St., Wellsville on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Corporal Works of Mercy, a basic tenet of the Catholic Faith, tells us to feed the hungry. With the help of our community and partnerships, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry continues to meet these basic needs of all those we love – our neighbors. There is so much good that happens on this little street corner,” said Jim Campbell, outreach specialist, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry and Thrift Store.

Named after local businessman Charlie Joyce and his family, Joyce’s 2012 donation to Catholic Charities made possible the establishment of the Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach. The adjacent Thrift Store, which provides clothing and supplies, opened in 2016.

The Food Pantry and Thrift Store, which opened in the fall of 2012, serves an average of 3,000 people each month. The Food Pantry operates Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Thrift Store is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and accepts donations in good, clean condition.

For more information, please call 585-296-3757.