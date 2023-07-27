LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Charities Features

Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach celebrates 10 years in Wellsville with community celebration

wnycatholic July 27, 2023
Share

WELLSVILLE – To mark 10 years of serving the needs of the Wellsville and surrounding communities, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach will host an anniversary celebration. The community is invited for a free hot dog lunch and a buy one, get one for $1 sale at the thrift store at 67 East Pearl St., Wellsville on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Corporal Works of Mercy, a basic tenet of the Catholic Faith, tells us to feed the hungry. With the help of our community and partnerships, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry continues to meet these basic needs of all those we love – our neighbors. There is so much good that happens on this little street corner,” said Jim Campbell, outreach specialist, Catholic Charities Joyce Family Food Pantry and Thrift Store. 

Named after local businessman Charlie Joyce and his family, Joyce’s 2012 donation to Catholic Charities made possible the establishment of the Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach. The adjacent Thrift Store, which provides clothing and supplies, opened in 2016.

The Food Pantry and Thrift Store, which opened in the fall of 2012, serves an average of 3,000 people each month. The Food Pantry operates Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Thrift Store is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and accepts donations in good, clean condition. 

For more information, please call 585-296-3757.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Charities offers calm after the storm
Michael Mroziak February 10, 2023
Catholic Charities of Buffalo again extends Rich Street Food Pantry hours through June 10
wnycatholic May 26, 2022
Support Catholic Charities by dining at V|ice and N|eat
wnycatholic April 19, 2021
Catholic Charities launches Appeal 2021 with a message of hope
Patrick J. Buechi January 19, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Charities offers calm after the storm
Catholic Charities of Buffalo again extends Rich Street Food Pantry hours through June 10
Support Catholic Charities by dining at V|ice and N|eat
Catholic Charities launches Appeal 2021 with a message of hope
@Western New York Catholic 2020