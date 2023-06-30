ROCIADA, N.M. – The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has named Bishop Michael W. Fisher as the episcopal liaison to the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. Bishop Fisher was active in the Boy Scouts of American growing up, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and earning the Ad Altare Dei Catholic Scouting Religious Emblem. Bishop Fisher says that if he hadn’t earned his Catholic Scouting Religious Emblem, he might not have become a priest. He is committed to helping more young people have access to Catholic Scouting and to utilizing Catholic Scouting as youth ministry in the Church.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher presents Religious Emblem Awards to one of two dozen scouts he met at the 49th Annual Religious Awards ceremony at St. Joseph Cathedral on April 1. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“Young people today encounter so many challenges when they seek to grow in the faith. Catholic Scouting can help young people find support on their faith journey with peers and faith-filled leaders – while having all the adventure and fun Scouting offers,” said Bishop Fisher. “I am grateful to have this opportunity as episcopal liaison to ensure a continued strong connection between the Catholic Church and BSA – this is a time-honored and very valuable partnership.”

“We’re honored to have Bishop Fisher serve as our episcopal liaison,” said NCCS Chair John Anthony. “Bishop Fisher is a strong supporter of Catholic Scouting, recognizing that it complements what is being taught in Catholic school and parish faith formation classes and helps young people grow up to be good citizens and faithful Catholics.”

There is evidence that young people involved in Catholic Scouting are more likely to remain engaged in the Church. For example, being involved in Scouting is something many men recently ordained to the priesthood have shared in common. Since 2006, 30 percent of ordinands to the priesthood in the U.S. were active in Boy Scouts growing up, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University.

NCCS is a Church committee of concerned Catholic laity and clergy, which is advisory to the BSA and relates to the USCCB through its episcopal liaison. NCCS-sponsored Catholic Scouting is the only Scouting program sanctioned by both the USCCB and BSA. Catholic Scouting offers more than 50 religious activities as well as a range of religious emblems programs. Catholic Scouting supports service projects that help young people learn about the value of volunteering and leadership in service of their community, school, Scouting and the Church. Catholic Scouting welcomes boys and girls starting in kindergarten and features whole family activities.