The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart elected four members of their community to the congregation’s leadership board. The election took place at Cranaleith Spiritual Center in Philadelphia on May 26. The new officers will serve a three-year term and will oversee the activities, business and current and future goals of the Grey Nun congregation.

Sister Nancy Maria Kaczmarek, Sister Denise Roche, Sister Barbara Schiavoni and Sister Eileen White make up the new leadership board of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart. (Photo courtesy of the Grey Nuns of the Sacre Heart)



The members of the leadership board are: President Sister Denise Roche and Council members Sister Eileen White, Sister Barbara Schiavoni and Sister Nancy Maria Kaczmarek.

Sister Denise and Sister Nancy Maria currently serve in the Diocese of Buffalo.

The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, formed in 1921, strive to be signs of God’s unconditional love as they collaborate to create a more just and compassionate world.