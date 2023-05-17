NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — As the news continues to spread about the closing of Medaille University, we share the concerns of the Medaille community as they navigate all that is entailed with this announcement. It is truly heartbreaking for Medaille’s students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Understanding the sudden challenge faced by these students, Niagara has partnered with Medaille University to create an official “teach out” agreement for Medaille’s students. This program allows Medaille’s undergraduate and graduate students to stay on track with their academic trajectory, graduate from Niagara University, and begin their career as they had planned.

The “teach out” agreement was developed to align the academic programs of Medaille and Niagara. Medaille students in good academic standing will have their academic credits automatically accepted at Niagara University. Additionally, Niagara will honor Medaille’s financial aid package for tuition and fees for students who enroll at Niagara University.

Niagara is also working collaboratively with the leadership at Medaille to support the living-learning expectations of every student and to ensure the highest engagement with faculty and with Niagara in regards to housing, student life, athletics, international opportunity, and any other component of their overall academic experience. Information is available for all Medaille students at www.niagara.edu/medaille.