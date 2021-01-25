Sister Elaine Franz, teacher, administrator and member of the Mercy Leadership Team, died at Mercy Hospital, Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 78. She was formerly known as Sister M. Sharon Ann.

Born and raised in South Buffalo, Sister Elaine attended St. Teresa School on Seneca Street, and graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in 1960. On Sept. 8, 1960, she became a postulant in the Sisters of Mercy community. Her preparation for education ministry included acquiring associate of applied science

degree from Sancta Maria College (now Trocaire), a bachelor’s in Education from Mount St. Joseph College (now Medaille) and master’s in Education from State University of New York College at Buffalo. Her teaching experience began at Holy Family School and continued in Niagara Falls, Albion and other South Buffalo schools. As principal of St. Ambrose and St. Brigid schools her leadership skills became more developed. Twice Sister Elaine was elected to the Mercy Community Leadership Team and then was the director of Continuing Education at Trocaire.

In 1996, Sister Elaine became the coordinator of a major renovation project at Mount Mercy Convent, drawing praise from the architects involved. “She knows the project and the plans. She is a roll up your sleeves, take charge coordinator and her vigilance has improved the project,” said project manager Mike Kinney from ADF Construction Corp. “The best thing about her is she always has a smile on her face no matter what the situation is.”

For 11 years, Sister Elaine provided guidance as the Mercy Center administrator and then local development coordinator.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site, at 11:30 a.m.