Bishop Fisher Catholic
Events planned to mark one-year anniversary of Buffalo shooting

wnycatholic May 12, 2023
On Sunday, May 14, Western New York will mark one year anniversary of the horrific, racially targeted violence that took 10 innocent lives, and injured three others at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The following is what the Diocese of Buffalo is planning to remember the day as well as what the city of Buffalo has planned through its Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Healing and Hope. Cheryl Calire, diocesan director of Pastoral Ministries, served on the city of Buffalo’s 5/14 Remembrance Committee.  

DIOCESE OF BUFFALO

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has asked that all churches in the Diocese of Buffalo, particularly those in the city of Buffalo, to please toll their church bells at 2:28 p.m. in remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting. Parishes also were provided with sample bulletin inserts and sample intercessions. Also, parishes were encouraged to have a reading of names of the deceased or other moments of prayer, for example a rosary, holy hour, or other devotional event).

May 14

  • Bishop Fisher will release a special “Journeys & Insights” video reflection on the shooting the morning of May 14, available through the diocesan website. 
  • Bishop Fisher will celebrate 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., Buffalo.
  • Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. with a Eucharistic Holy Hour to pray for those lost in the shooting and to pray for peace and healing in our community.
  • Bishop Fisher will join other clergy and city leaders and participate in the memorial service at TOPS Friendly Markets at 2 p.m.

5/14 REMEMBRANCE WEEKEND: REFLECTION, HEALING & HOPE

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Educational Day of Healing & Restoration

The Buffalo Public School District in conjunction with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media are hosting an “Educational Day of Healing & Restoration” for school age students. The event will feature a Virtual Healing Circle, book readings, uplifting messages from special guests. 

Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion

Featuring: A Conversation with New York Times bestselling author, professor and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.

Panelists: The Most Reverend Michael Curry presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States and author of “Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times”; Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College; John B. King Jr., chancellor of the State University of New York; City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the event takes place from 9 a.m. until Noon at the David C. Hohn M.D. Lecture Hall at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. 

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve a spot via Eventbrite.

SATURDAY, MAY 13 

Community Gathering for Reflection Healing and Hope 

The event will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. The event is free and will feature prayer, healing related activities, community resources, expressionists, food and vendors. 

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Moment of Remembrance 

2-2:30 p.m. at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The moment of remembrance will be led by Mayor Byron W. Brown and followed by church bells chiming at 2:28 p.m. 

Memorial Service for Healing and Hope 

A memorial church service featuring Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant, pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta Georgia. The worship service will take place at 6 p.m. at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo.

