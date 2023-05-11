LOADING

St. Mary’s art teacher recognized by New York State Assembly

wnycatholic May 11, 2023
SWORMVILLE — Congratulations to St. Mary School art teacher Karen Genovese. She has been recognized by the New York State Assembly for her exceptional teaching skills and dedication to the students of pre -K through eighth grade school. 

Tristan D’Angelo, Karen Genovese and the students of St. Mary School in Swormville. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary School)

Mrs. G., as the students call her, is a gifted artist who shares her talent, appreciation of the creative process, compassion, and Catholic faith with each and every student at St. Mary’s with patience and love. 

Genovese has been in Catholic education for 17 years during which time she has selflessly developed the exceptional visual arts program at St. Mary’s through classwork, field trips, art clubs, set designing, and hosting the Diocesan Art Show and SMS Night of the Arts. She can be seen well after the children have gone home displaying the children’s creations for all to admire.

