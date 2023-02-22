Although Black Catholics make up a very small percentage of the broader Catholic population, many among them have provided important contributions to the faith and to civil rights in the United States. To celebrate Black History Month, WNY Catholic Audio welcomed Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN, from the diocesan Office of Cultural Diversity, and Dr. Althea Porter, Renewal learning & development coordinator, to discuss some of those contributors in a special podcast.

Meanwhile, did you know that November marks Black Catholic History Month? This fall, WNY Catholic Audio is planning to mark the month with additional podcast episodes exploring the contributions and influence of Black Catholics in the Diocese of Buffalo, and the United States of America.