LOADING

Type to search

Audio Catholic Life Features

Podcast looks at contributions of Black Catholics

Michael Mroziak February 22, 2023
Share

Although Black Catholics make up a very small percentage of the broader Catholic population, many among them have provided important contributions to the faith and to civil rights in the United States. To celebrate Black History Month, WNY Catholic Audio welcomed Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN, from the diocesan Office of Cultural Diversity, and Dr. Althea Porter, Renewal learning & development coordinator, to discuss some of those contributors in a special podcast.

Meanwhile, did you know that November marks Black Catholic History Month? This fall, WNY Catholic Audio is planning to mark the month with additional podcast episodes exploring the contributions and influence of Black Catholics in the Diocese of Buffalo, and the United States of America.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Several virtual events highlight Black History Month
wnycatholic February 11, 2022
What is your role in creating a racially just Church?
Deacon Don Weigel March 17, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Several virtual events highlight Black History Month
What is your role in creating a racially just Church?
@Western New York Catholic 2020