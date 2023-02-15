TONAWANDA — The board of directors at Cardinal O’Hara High School welcomed six new members at its January meeting at the school.

Michael P. Rizzo, ‘80, board president and owner of the MPR Restaurant Group, introduced the new members to the existing board members. Rizzo is on the board of Brighton Place Library and the Franciscan Heritage Foundation.

“It’s always exciting when we bring new board members to the table,” Rizzo said. “There is so much potential here at Cardinal O’Hara, that the more people we have involved, the more opportunities we can provide. The school continues to grow and with that, so does our team. Our new committee chairpersons have brought many new ideas, greater vision and incredible goals to our group. I’m confident that with their involvement, our school will succeed for many years to come. Great people, great experience, great commitment equals great results,” he said.

The new O’Hara board members include:

Brandon Lyles, a 2011 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara earned his post-graduate degree from St. John Fisher University. He is manager of Advanced Analytics and Data Platforms for Rich Products.

Jo-Ann M. Formoso is a consultant for senior benefits for Employer Services Corporation that offers expertise in all areas of Human Resource outsourcing and employment administration.

Tony Krupski, O’Hara class of 1985, is a business teacher at John F. Kennedy High School, Cheektowaga. He has been a varsity basketball coach for 29 years, including at Cardinal O’Hara from 1993-1999.

Angelo Sciandra retired from Cardinal O’Hara, having spent many years as athletic director and associate principal. His son, Angelo III is a graduate of O’Hara.

John Hill, Ph.D., a 1986 graduate of O’Hara, continued his education graduating from the United State Air Force Academy. He joined MSC Industrial Supply, a $3.5 billion industrial distributor, as their chief digital information officer where he has overall responsibility for digital strategy, e-commerce, vending solutions, technology and advanced analytics. He currently lives in Florida.

Kathleen Wojtaszek-Gariano is a Niagara County Judge.

Current board members include James Mulè, administrator of the grants’ department for the Buffalo Public Schools.

Jay Holler, retired superintendent of Tonawanda City Schools, a volunteer for Catholic Charities, Boys and Girls Club, Kiwanis Club of the Tonawandas and the St. Francis Early Childhood Center.

Joan A. Mullin, O’Hara class of 1978, is the retired campus minister and adjunct faculty member at Villa Maria College. Her two children are O’Hara graduates, Sarah Mullin-Falls, Ph.D., and Matthew J. Mullin, CFP.

Susan Baker Kroczynski is the special education coordinator at St. Gregory the Great School in Williamsville. Previously, she directed the Arrowsmith Program at St. Amelia School and is a retired Buffalo Public Schools special education teacher. Her son, Joe, is an O’Hara graduate.

Lawrence Pfalzer Jr. retired as IRS team case leader, appeals division. He currently is director of the North Tonawanda Catholic Club and an active member of Madonna Council K of C in North Tonawanda. His two sons, Lawrence and Scott, are O’Hara graduates. Principal Joleen Dimitroff said, “I am extremely excited to welcome so many new members to our board of trustees. They bring different perspectives and divergent thinking for school improvement. The expansion reflects a genuine interest to support our great school. I am blessed to be working alongside such invested, altruistic professionals.