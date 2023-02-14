The Sisters of St. Mary of Namur will present the Social Justice forum “Woke to Oneness: Let’s Talk about Social Justice” on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Father Anthony Bozeman, SSJ

Keynote speaker will be Father Anthony Bozeman, SSJ, academic dean of St. Joseph Seminary in Washington, D.C.

The Philadelphia native entered St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia and was ordained a priest on May 20, 2000. In 2005, he sought release from the archdiocese to discern God’s call to a religious community. In June 2006, he made first promises with the Society of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart (The Josephite Community).

The host of “Turned Up on the Word!” podcast is known for his enthusiasm and reliability, Father Bozeman is highly sought out nationally for preaching, retreats and revivals.

All are welcome to attend the forum at St. Mary of Namur Center, 245 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo. Lunch will be provided. All are invited to attend 4 p.m. Mass following.

Please RSVP to fulton4505@aol.com.