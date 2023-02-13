LOADING

Christ the King Schools teams with Sabres for hockey program

wnycatholic February 13, 2023
SNYDER — The Buffalo Sabres organization was at Christ the King School last week introducing their floor hockey program. The kids learned skills and had some fun in the process.

Jessica O’Neil and Nico Lupkin of the Sabres organization. (Photo by Michael Wesolowski)

The Buffalo Sabres have launched Students of the Game, a new program designed to incorporate floor hockey into the physical education curriculum of local schools in an effort to energize the next generation of Sabres fans. 

Each participating student will receive a Students of the Game T-shirt and a free ticket with the purchase of another ticket to select Sabres home games.

Sabres staff members will provide second, third, and fourth-grade physical education classes with games and free resources to help students learn the game of hockey. 

The program, which will be implemented in up to 40 Western New York schools during the 2022-23 school year, will teach kids fundamental hockey skills while promoting teamwork and fun.

“We are very excited to launch our Students of the Game program this school year,” senior youth hockey manager Ed Grudzinski said. “Our goal is to grow the love of hockey and the Sabres in thousands of students throughout Western New York. The Students of the Game program will be a fun, interactive and engaging way to get kids moving during the school day, while experiencing the great game of hockey in the process.”

School administrators and teachers can apply for the program by clicking this link.  

Physical education & health teacher Matthew Klein shows the Christ the King students a few hockey moves. (Photo by Michael Wesolowski)

Please direct any questions to Jessica O’Neal at Jessica.ONeil@sabres.com.

In a program announced last November, the Sabres organization will visit up to 40 schools this year and CTK was one of them.

More information can be found here.

