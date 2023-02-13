NIAGARA UNIVERSITY –– Castellani Art Museum (CAM) of Niagara University celebrates two powerful exhibition launches. Survive, Remember Thrive, Armenian Traditions in Western New York is on view from Feb. 2 to May 7, and a closing reception will be held on its final day. Imaginary Worlds: Behind the Scenes with Niagara University Theatre is on view from Feb. 9 to Aug. 13, and a reception will be held on Feb. 23 from 4:30–7 p.m.

Left: Several of the costumes and graphic elements featured in Imaginary Worlds: Behinds the Scenes with Niagara University Theatre exhibition

Right: CAM guests viewing a documentary featured in CAM’s Survive, Remember, Thrive: Armenian Traditions in Western New York exhibition (Photos courtesy of the Castellani Art Museum)

Survive Remember Thrive: Armenian Traditions in Western New York is an interactive exhibition highlighting the resiliency of community and culture in the face of conflict, genocide and displacement. This exhibition features a short documentary of the same title filmed by the Buffalo Documentary Project and a 13-video short documentary series produced by the CAM featuring members of the local Armenian community.

Historical images and artwork are also on display, including CAM Volunteer and Survive, Remember, Thrive Assistant Project Director Dawn Sakalian’s family heirloom, a Niagara Gazette article titled, “Sister, brother united in Falls” published in 1973. It details the reunion of her grandfather and great-aunt in Niagara Falls, 59 years after being separated during the Armenian genocide.

“I am a third-generation Armenian genocide survivor,” said Sakalian. “My ethnic culture was meant to be destroyed, but it has survived. I’d like for you to attend this multifaceted exhibition and learn about my culture and the spirited Armenians of Western New York.”

On Saturday, Mar. 4, from 1-2 p.m., the CAM will host a pay-what-you-wish exhibition tour of Survive, Remember, Thrive. Guests may RSVP at bit.ly/campublictours. On Wednesday, Mar. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sakalian will host CAM Meets, “Community Perspectives: Preserving Armenian Heritage,” a lecture about local Armenian cultural practices and her involvement in Survive, Remember, Thrive. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at bit.ly/cammeets.

Imaginary Worlds: Behind the Scenes with Niagara University Theatre is a visual and tactile representation of artistic theater creation. NU Theatre Technical Director Primo Thomas explained how Imaginary Worlds allows viewers to appreciate theatrical art’s hands-on processes, experiences, and management.

“It’s an immersive showcase of what we do at NU Theatre,” Thomas said. “From the process of creating scenery, costumes, lighting and sound in a collaborative framework and a celebration of NU Theatre’s rich 59-year legacy.”

Featured in the gallery are compelling scenic elements and costumes from past NU Theatre productions, including “Chicago,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Curtains,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and others. Reservations for the Feb. 23 opening reception can be made at bit.ly/imaginaryworldsNU. On April 1, from 1-2 p.m., the CAM will host an exhibition tour of Imaginary Worlds. Guests may RSVP at bit.ly/campublictours.