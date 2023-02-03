First diocesan spelling bee finds students to stupendous spellers
Catholic Schools across the Diocese of Buffalo kicked off Catholic Schools Week with the first diocesan-wide spelling bee.
Each school was invited to conduct its own school spelling bee and send their top three spellers in grades 3-8 to the finals on Monday, Jan. 30, at Mount St. Mary Academy in Kenmore.
Students braved the bright lights in the auditorium and spelled their hearts out. Thirty-five students from 14 schools showed off their hard work and preparation as they spelled words like “misericords,” “Vesuvian” and “laissez-passer.”
The final rounds included a back-and-forth spell-off between Abhi Mattala from St. Benedict School and Brian Fronckowiak from Notre Dame Academy. In the end, Brian took home the trophy and earned his place as the top speller of the evening.
“Thank you to the parents, teachers and principals who participated in this new event and to our gracious host, Mount St. Mary Academy,” said Kari Buchinger, deputy superintendent of Catholic Schools.
The countdown begins for next year’s spelling bee!
Congratulations to our top speller, Brian Fronckowiak, from Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo and congratulations to all of the participants.
SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville: Catherine Elkhoury, Olivia Miranda
St. John the Baptist School, Alden: Emma Casillo, Claire Ashby
St. Stephen School, Grand Island: Patrick McWilliams, William Sharples, Lucas Saldana
Notre Dame Academy, South Buffalo: Brian Fronckowiak, Lilah Godsoe, Connor Law
St. John the Baptist School, Kenmore: Lucy Uhl, Margaret Rochford, John Eberl
SS. Peter & Paul Hamburg: Felicity Wypych, Liliana Shubert, Zoe Simon, Megan Danziger
DeSales, Lockport: Margaret Manning
St. Benedict, Eggertsville: Abhi Mattala, Summerlynn Cameron
St. Christopher, Tonawanda: Autumn Tessier, Natalie Jacob, Hannah Nguyen
Nativity of Mary, Harris Hill: Jude Schieder
Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls: Grace Cohen, Elias Croom, Giovanni Cosaro
St. Joseph Regional, Batavia: Blaire Beachel, Michael Warner, Chelsea Fitch
Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna: Micah Giglia, Savanah Sutton, Hunter Cryczkowski
St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville: Melina Barbarosa, Owen Charles