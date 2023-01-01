Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate a special Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

The public is graciously invited to attend the Mass which also will be livestreamed via the Cathedral’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/SaintJosephCathedral

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away Dec. 31 at the age of 95 in Vatican City. Pope Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, served as pontiff from 2005 until his retirement in 2013.