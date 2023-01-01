LOADING

Bishop Fisher Features Ministry

Special Mass honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to be celebrated Jan. 4 at Cathedral 

wnycatholic January 1, 2023
Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate a special Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo. 

The public is graciously invited to attend the Mass which also will be livestreamed via the Cathedral’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/SaintJosephCathedral&nbsp;

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away Dec. 31 at the age of 95 in Vatican City. Pope Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, served as pontiff from 2005 until his retirement in 2013. 

