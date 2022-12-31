LOADING

Obituaries

Father Robert A. Martin 1945-2022 (updated)

December 31, 2022
Father Robert A. Martin, who has served the diocese for 39 years in priestly ministry, died Dec. 20, 2022.

Father Robert Martin

Born Dec. 27, 1945, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, to John and Irene (Sokolowski) Martin, Father Martin attended PS #44, Canisius High School, both in Buffalo. After a year and a half in the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam, Father Martin entered SUNY at Buffalo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History in 1974.

In 1983, he earned his master’s in Theology from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.

On Sept. 13, 1983, Bishop Edward Head ordained Father Marin at St. Gabriel Church in Elma.

His assignments included St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville where he served as parochial vicar, faculty member at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda, St. Paul Parish in Kenmore as parochial vicar. He taught at Notre Dame High School in Batavia from 1992-2005. He served as administrator of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Elba from 1997-2003, then as administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Alden from 2003 to 2004.  

Farther Martin went on medical leave at the close of 2004. On July 15, 2006, he returned to active ministry as pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Buffalo. On Jan. 26, 2009, he was named senior parochial vicar at St. Andrew Parish, Kenmore. He retired on Dec. 1, 2011.

Update:

Friends may call Monday, Jan. 2, from 2-6 p.m. at the Kolano Funeral Home, 396 Amherst St., Buffalo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant. 

