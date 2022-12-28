For the safety of all and to continue to support blizzard clean-up efforts, Catholic Charities sites in Erie and Niagara Counties will not be open through Friday, Dec. 30. However, services will operate remotely to the extent possible. Offices in Cattaraugus, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties are open for in-person service. Chautauqua County offices are providing services remotely.



Anyone needing emergency services should call 911. Anyone facing critical, non-life threatening medical issues should call 716-858-SNOW; 311 is for non-emergencies; 211 will connect the caller to community resources/services. Other resources can be found at https://bit.ly/211BuffaloBlizzard2022.