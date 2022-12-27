LOADING

Bishop Fisher Features Ministry

Cathedral to remember lives lost in blizzard

wnycatholic December 27, 2022
Wednesday’s 12:10 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral will be dedicated to the victims of the Christmas blizzard. There has been 31 people reported to have died due to the two-day snowstorm that devastated Western New York from Dec. 23-25.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher encouraged the Catholic faithful to remain safe during the holiday and participate in Mass through livestreams.

A driving ban was in place for Buffalo streets as of Tuesday afternoon. St. Joseph Cathedral’s Masses can be viewed on its Facebook page.

