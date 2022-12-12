Trocaire College announced the public launch of a $3 million endowed scholarship campaign – Funding the Future for WNY. The campaign is intended to help close the gap Trocaire students face in funding availability for tuition after all financial aid is applied. To date, the campaign has raised almost 75 percent of its goal.

“The soft phase of our endowed scholarship campaign has been a huge success and we are confident that we will meet our $3 million goal by early 2023 based on commitments and our ongoing solicitation of donors,” said Bassam Deeb, Ph.D., president, Trocaire College. “Our students are not only attending college, but most are also working to make ends meet and many are raising a family as well. It is imperative that we do our part in fulfilling our mission as an opportunity college to help mitigate their tuition costs by providing additional scholarship dollars.”

On average, a Trocaire student faces a gap in funding of about $6,300, which can be an insurmountable obstacle when also paying for rent, childcare, transportation and food.

“Our students seek the opportunity at Trocaire to improve their circumstances through careers of achievement and lives of purpose, filling local jobs in health care, business and technology,” Deeb continued. “If they have the financial means to graduate, they will have a good paying and family sustaining career opportunity in their future. We have a responsibility to make sure that happens.”

Donors have a couple of options to choose from when making a gift to the campaign in the form of named scholarship endowments and general scholarship endowment.

Founded in 1958 in Buffalo, NY by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. Trocaire offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs in healthcare, business, and technology. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment, preparing students for service in the universal community.

For more information or if interested in contributing to Trocaire’s Funding the Future for WNY campaign, contact the Office of the President at 716-827-2423.