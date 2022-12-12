The Diocese of Buffalo has received a complaint of an improper sexual relationship involving an adult female and Father F. Patrick Melfi. Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed Father Melfi on administrative leave as an investigation continues. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Melfi was temporary administrator for Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba, and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore.

Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.

If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, our victim assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.