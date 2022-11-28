Sister Julie Uhrich, who served as regional director of religious education of the Southern Tier for over two decades, died Nov. 21, 2022. She was 80.

Sister Julie Uhrich, OSF

Born Carol Uhrich on Jan. 3, 1942, to Mildred (Knab) and Julien Uhrich, Sister was introduced to the Sisters of St. Francis in Williamsville when she attended Bishop O’Hern High School. When she entered religious life in 1958. she took Julie as her religious name.

Professionally, Sister Julie prepared herself for ministry by acquiring a master’s degree in education and theology. She believed that her love for teaching, blended with her assignments of educating children in Catholic schools and religious education programs. She ministered at Infant of Prague in Cheektowaga, Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster, St. Mary’s in Lancaster, St. Francis of Assisi in East Lovejoy, and Annunciation in Elma.

For 23 years, she worked for the Diocese of Buffalo as the regional director of religious education of the Southern Tier. Centered in Cuba, Sister Julie oversaw 14 parish religious education programs. She began by working with 20 country parishes which eventually led to 40 parishes in places like Andover, Belfast, Rushford, Fillmore, Alfred, Almond, Belmont, Scio and Angelica. Her mission field was 1,500 square miles. Like St. Francis, Sister Julie went from place to place to help spread the “Good News” of the Gospel.

“The Lord has given me a deep inner joy, which has pervaded my life,” is an expression Sister Julie happily shared with her community. She cherished the time spent with her family, friends, parishes and sisters.

She is survived by her brother Leon and predeceased by her parents and brother Donald.

A funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Peter & Paul in Williamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Williamsville.