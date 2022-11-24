Students in Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Buffalo focused on the virtue of sportsmanship during October.

Students were encouraged to have a positive attitude, always do their best, encourage their teammates, show respect to members of the other team, accept calls and not argue with officials, be gracious winners and learn from their mistakes when they don’t play their best, and always play fair.

As always, students in our Catholic Schools did not disappoint. We have 19 incredible team players to recognize this month.

Ani Keys from Immaculate Conception School East Aurora is a member of the seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ soccer and volleyball teams. Her principal noted that she “encourages others to do their best and serves as an outstanding role model.”

At St. Mary School in Swormville, the students select each month’s character award winner. They selected Meghan Carver and her classmates were excited to share that, “Meghan never gets mad when she loses and is encouraging to everyone. She is always fair and tells the truth even if it means she won’t win. She is always smiling and encouraging others and never makes the other team feel bad.”

Fourth-grader Francis Thomas at SS. Peter & Paul School in Hamburg is known for being the first to shake hands with another classmate after playing review games, whether he won or lost. His teacher shared, “While it’s great to excel in sports, it’s even greater to excel in character.”

St. Joseph University School is proud to recognize eighth-grader Melijah Miles. Meliajah is new to the school this year and is a very talented athlete. “It is his sportsmanship, respectfulness, and kindness that was noticed right from the start.” Melijah always compliments and congratulates classmates on good plays and ensures everyone is included in the activity no matter what.

Congratulations to all of our October character award winners!

Melijah Miles, St. Joseph University School, Buffalo

Jocelyn Henrich, St. Mary’s Elementary School, Lancaster

Anthony Johnson, Nativity of Mary School, Harris Hill

Claire Dulak, Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, Dunkirk

Eoin Stodolka, DeSales Catholic School, Lockport

Vinnie Majchrzak, St. Benedict School, Eggertsville

Andrew Raepple, Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls

Hendrick Scott, Immaculate Conception of Allegany County, Wellsville

Francis Thomas, SS. Peter & Paul School, Hamburg

Briella Motley, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Depew

Christina Henel, St. Christopher School, Tonawanda

James Rose, St. Stephen School, Grand Island

Meghan Carver, St. Mary School, Swormville

Dylan Hartnett, Southtowns Catholic, Lake View

Sheridan Brown, SS. Peter & Paul School, Williamsville

Ani Keyes, Immaculate Conception, East Aurora

Seim Oqbaslassie, Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

Matthew Klein, Christ the King School, Snyder

Natalya Lyons, St. Joseph Regional School, Batavia