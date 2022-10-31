LOADING

Catholic school bowlers compete for championship in Tonawanda

Patrick J. Buechi October 31, 2022
Over 75 people packed Classic Lanes in Tonawanda on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the first Diocesan Bowling Championships. After six weeks of intramural bowling competition, schools were asked to send their best bowler in four divisions: 5th-6th grade boys, 5th-6th grade girls, 7th-8th grade boys, and 7th-8th grade girls. Each of the 28 students then bowled two games the sum total was used to crown champions.

St. Stephen School’s team took home several trophies from the first Diocesan Bowling Championship. (Photo courtesy of the diocesan Catholic Schools Department)

Adrian Brace of St. Mark School in Buffalo came out on top in the 5th-6th grade boys division with the best two-game score of 268. Eralin Krebs of St. Stephen School on Grand Island won the 5th-6th grade division with a two-game total of 136. Patrick McWilliams of St. Stephen’s earned the honors in the 7th-8th grade boys division with a total score of 259. Gabby Paolini of Notre Dame Academy in Buffalo won the 7th-8th grade girls division with a score of 208.

Three schools had bowlers entered in all four divisions. St. Stephen won the team trophy with a four-bowler total of 676. Notre Dame came in second with 637, and St. Mark won the bronze with a 625. Bowling will resume in the spring with another six-week intramural season.

