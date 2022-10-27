TONAWANDA — Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School were surprised and pleased to check out the newly renovated weight room at the school this past week.

Noah Kreuder tries out a new piece of equipment in the weight/conditioning room. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

A $10,000 makeover included many new pieces of training equipment including rowing machines and kettlebells, with more supplies to come.

The new equipment will be used year-round, not only with sports’ training, but also in a school conditioning class that is new this year.

“The new equipment is phenomenal,” Sam Harmon, physical education teacher, said. “It’s perfect for our new conditioning class.”

Renee Orr, director of advancement, who directed the project, praised contributions for the new weight/conditioning room that came from the Home School Association, Bingo Boosters and Bonnie Haberstro in honor of her late husband, Phil, a ’65 graduate and former executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo.

Earl Schunk, Cardinal O’Hara athletic director, commented that, “These fitness center improvements are an important piece toward our overall school athletics department development. The room will get use from all our athletic teams, and it will definitely help in student athletes’ overall physical development and performance on the court and field. We thank all who contributed for their generosity in getting this accomplished.”

O’Hara Principal Joleen Dimitroff said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer our students state of the art workout equipment. Health and wellness is of paramount importance to us here at O’Hara as we continue to cultivate well rounded, resilient young men and women.”