Timon Tigers score big this season

wnycatholic October 27, 2022
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School football team has ranked Regular Season Division B Champions. The Tigers have some impressive stats for such a young team. 

The Timon Tigers became regular season Division B champions this year. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)
  • The team record is now 5-2 (first time since 2016 with five wins) 
  • Consecutive weeks with athletes being named to Connolly Cup – Dominic Anzalone and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver
  • Ranked 26th in the New York State Class B 
  • Dominic Anzalone is second in the state for passing yards for freshman quarterbacks with 996 yards.
  • Anzalone has a 133.3 QBR rating on the year with 10 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.
  • DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver has rushed for 345 yards in the last two games on only 22 carries with four touchdowns.
  • Gerald McCloud and Laron Beaumont are tied for fifth in the state for interceptions.
  • James McNeil leads the team with 785 All-Purpose Yards and Gerald McCloud is second with 612 All-Purpose Yards
  • James McNeil leads the team with 31.5 total tackles and Anthony Pitts Jr is second with 29
  • Anthony Pitts Jr. and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver lead the team with 7.5 tackles for loss

Along with all of these great football statistics the entire team GPA is a 3.1.

They are succeeding on and off the field.

The B Division Championship game is on Nov. 12.

