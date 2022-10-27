Timon Tigers score big this season
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School football team has ranked Regular Season Division B Champions. The Tigers have some impressive stats for such a young team.
- The team record is now 5-2 (first time since 2016 with five wins)
- Consecutive weeks with athletes being named to Connolly Cup – Dominic Anzalone and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver
- Ranked 26th in the New York State Class B
- Dominic Anzalone is second in the state for passing yards for freshman quarterbacks with 996 yards.
- Anzalone has a 133.3 QBR rating on the year with 10 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.
- DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver has rushed for 345 yards in the last two games on only 22 carries with four touchdowns.
- Gerald McCloud and Laron Beaumont are tied for fifth in the state for interceptions.
- James McNeil leads the team with 785 All-Purpose Yards and Gerald McCloud is second with 612 All-Purpose Yards
- James McNeil leads the team with 31.5 total tackles and Anthony Pitts Jr is second with 29
- Anthony Pitts Jr. and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver lead the team with 7.5 tackles for loss
Along with all of these great football statistics the entire team GPA is a 3.1.
They are succeeding on and off the field.
The B Division Championship game is on Nov. 12.