Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School football team has ranked Regular Season Division B Champions. The Tigers have some impressive stats for such a young team.

The team record is now 5-2 (first time since 2016 with five wins)

Consecutive weeks with athletes being named to Connolly Cup – Dominic Anzalone and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver

Ranked 26th in the New York State Class B

Dominic Anzalone is second in the state for passing yards for freshman quarterbacks with 996 yards.

Anzalone has a 133.3 QBR rating on the year with 10 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver has rushed for 345 yards in the last two games on only 22 carries with four touchdowns.

Gerald McCloud and Laron Beaumont are tied for fifth in the state for interceptions.

James McNeil leads the team with 785 All-Purpose Yards and Gerald McCloud is second with 612 All-Purpose Yards

James McNeil leads the team with 31.5 total tackles and Anthony Pitts Jr is second with 29

Anthony Pitts Jr. and DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver lead the team with 7.5 tackles for loss

Along with all of these great football statistics the entire team GPA is a 3.1.

They are succeeding on and off the field.

The B Division Championship game is on Nov. 12.