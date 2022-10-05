LOADING

O’Hara senior joins Area-All State Chorus

wnycatholic October 5, 2022
TONAWANDA — Marissa Taylor, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School has been accepted into the New York State School Music Association Area-All State Mixed Chorus. Colin Sperrazza, head of Cardinal O’Hara’s music department, made the announcement.

Marissa Taylor

“Last spring Taylor took an audition at a NYSSMA solo festival for placement in this prestigious ensemble.” Sperrazza said.

The auditions were against students from all public and private schools in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

“Marissa’s selection for this group is a huge honor and a testament to her incredible work ethic,” Sperrazza said.

On the weekend before Thanksgiving, Marissa will meet and perform with this group for the NYSSMA Zone 1 Festival at SUNY Fredonia.

“She will begin learning what is certain to be a challenging and incredible program in the coming weeks,” Sperrazza said. “We are all so very proud of her for this accomplishment”

Marissa is the daughter of Mark Taylor and Rebecca McClintick.

