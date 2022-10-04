NIAGARA UNIVERSITY – Niagara University’s graduate program in school psychology has received re-approval from the National Association of School Psychologists, the field’s premier accreditation body. NASP approval indicates that the program provides a quality, comprehensive, best-practice curriculum that leads to career success for its graduates. In addition, any graduate of a NASP-approved program qualifies for the Nationally Certified School Psychologist credential.

“The re-approval of the school psychology program by NASP speaks to the progressive nature of the program, outstanding candidate achievement across NASP standards, and overall program alignment to the expectations of the National Association of School Psychologists,” said Dr. Lisa Kilanowski, associate professor of school psychology and coordinator of NU’s school psychology program. “NASP approval ensures that all candidates in the program receive instructional and experiential opportunities consistent with contemporary national standards. The school psychology program at Niagara University exceeds minimal NASP requirements in both curricular requirements and field experience opportunities.”

NU’s 63-credit-hour school psychology program leads to a master of science degree and an advanced certificate in school psychology. Aligned with the NASP Standards for Graduate Preparation of School Psychologists, the curriculum emphasizes skills in consultation, psychoeducational assessment, intervention, prevention, and individual and group counseling. Candidates work with a diverse range of pre-K – 12 students in a variety of supervised clinical experiences, in addition to completing the 400-hour practicum and 1,200-hour internship experience.

Graduates are eligible for provisional certification as a school psychologist in New York state as well as the Nationally Certified School Psychologist credential. One hundred percent of graduates are employed in the field, with many obtaining post-graduation employment offers during their final year in the program.

For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/47dba6f8/RQBL85cCCUiegd-z5tuxoQ?u=https://www.niagara.edu/school-psychology.