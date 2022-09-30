Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Denning Achidi

Father Denning Achidi will become the parochial vicar of the Eastern Rural Roman Catholic Community, comprised of St. Michael Parish in Warsaw, Mary Immaculate Parish in Pavilion/East Bethany, and St. Isidore Parish in Perry/Silver Springs. This will be effective Oct. 8, and for a term of three years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Achidi has been serving as the parochial vicar of Queen of Heaven Parish, West Seneca.

Father Alphonse Arulanandu, who has serving as parochial vicar in Warsaw, Perry and Silver Springs, has been appointed parochial vicar for the Catholic Family of South Buffalo: Our Lady of Charity, St. Martin of Tours, St. Teresa, St. Thomas Aquinas. This will be effective Oct. 8, for a term of three years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Arulanandu will reside at St. Martin Parish.

Father Slawomir Siok, SAC, currently pastor of St. John de LaSalle Parish in Niagara Falls, is being transferred by his religious community, the Pallottine Fathers, to an assignment outside the diocese. This will be effective Oct. 15.

The Christian Brothers have assigned Brother Peter Killeen, FSC, as a new faculty member at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute for the 2022-2023 school year.