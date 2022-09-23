KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy senior Elizabeth Swartz has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from Mount St. Mary Academy and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation was presented by Principal Katie Spillman to Elizabeth on Tuesday, Sept. 20 commemorating the achievement.

Elizabeth Swartz ’23 (center) receives a Letter of Commendation from Mount St. Mary Academy’s School Counselor Joanne Uhl and Principal Katie Spillman (Photo courtesy of Mount St. Mary Academy)

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Elizabeth is a member of the class of 2023 at Mount St. Mary Academy, and currently holds the position of treasurer of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. Following her graduation next May, her ambitions include studying either mathematics or engineering in college. Elizabeth resides in Lockport with her parents Derrick and Anne Marie Swartz.

“The Mount St. Mary Academy community is extremely proud of Elizabeth on receiving this outstanding national achievement,” says Spillman. “Her determination to succeed by challenging herself with advanced coursework contributed to her receiving such an accomplishment.”

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”