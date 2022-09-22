LOADING

New Cardinal O’Hara principal serves up dinner for retired priests

wnycatholic September 22, 2022
Tonawanda — Joleen Dimitroff, new principal at Cardinal O’Hara High School, did double duty Sept. 15 when she not only made pierogi, but served them for the priests at the O’Hara Residence adjacent to the school. She also provided sauerkraut and sausages for the dinner.

Joleen Dimitroff, principal of Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda, has some pierogi with retired priests Father Paul Bossi, Father James Hassett and
Msgr.  Thomas Moran, along with former caretaker Bob Laughenberger at the O’Hara Residence. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

Dimitroff, who just started at the Tonawanda school in September, was invited to meet the priests who often help with liturgies and the sacrament of reconciliation at the school. She thought making dinner for them would be a treat for all. In addition, she brought a guest, Bob Laughenberger, who was the caretaker at the apartments a number of years ago and known by many of the priests.

The dinner was enjoyed by all.

