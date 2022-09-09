LOADING

Deacon Gordon J. Steinagle 1934-2022

wnycatholic September 9, 2022
Deacon Gordon J. Steinagle, who was known for his work in prison ministry, died Sept. 7, 2022, after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimers.

Born March 19, 1934, in the Town of Tonawanda, to William and Marg Ann Gerst Steinagle, Deacon Steinagle was the youngest of 18 children. He attended Lincoln School in Tonawanda and Kenmore West High School, and then Empire State College, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in Religious Studies. He also had a Clinical Pastoral Education from the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State Teachers College.

He was employed by New York State Department of Corrections.

He was a member of the first class of deacons ordained in the on May 14, 1978, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Edward D. Head. Deacon Steinagle’s assignments include DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Erie County Medical Center, St. Timothy Parish in Tonawanda, and Good Shepherd Parish in Pendleton. He retired from active ministry in 2020.

He was also involved in the New York State Chaplains Association, Knights of Columbus Council #413, serving as grand knight for a time; Prison Ministry – Residents Encounter Christ; and served on the board of directors for Hope House.

He is survived by his children – Dr. Gordon C. Steinagle, Dr. Timothy J. Steinagel, Michele Dickerson, Susan Surdej – and grandchildren. His wife Helene Roessler Steinagel died June 2021.

A wake will be held Friday, Sept. 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., at Good Shepherd Parish, 5442 Tonawanda Creek in North Tonawanda.

