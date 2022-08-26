BOWMANSVILLE — Sacred Heart Shrine will hold an Outdoor Candlelight Mass & Rosary on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in honor of the Feast of the Most Holy Rosary.

Sacred Heart Shrine in Bowmansville

Everyone is invited to this special Mass which will take place in the outdoor stone shrine viewable from Genesee Street..

The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception was constructed of rough, discolored stones. Even when it was new, it gave the appearance of having been there for many years. The Genesee Sand and Gravel Company donated stone for the ornamental fence and arches, which were built along the Genesee Street frontage at the same time.

The outer walls of this shrine form the shape of a heart, symbolic of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The statue of Our Lady stands at the top of the heart. Smaller statues representing the Annunciation and the Assumption are in smaller grottoes.

Each Sunday and feast day during the summer months, Mass is held in the shrine. Pews and plain benches gave a seating capacity of about 400. It is said that over 100,000 people visited the shrines in the first year alone.

Bring your Rosary and lawn chair. In the case of rain, Mass will be held inside the church by candlelight.