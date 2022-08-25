A news conference presenting the second stage of the synodal process in the Catholic Church will take place, Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time at the Holy See Press Office.

Cardinals Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod, and Jean Claude Hollerich, general rapporteur for the next Synod, also will provide some data on the syntheses that were sent to the general secretariat of the Synod and have been produced from the unprecedented worldwide consultation of the people of God that took place in the previous months, as well as some information on how the document for the Continental Stage, or second stage, will be produced.

The event will be streamed live with simultaneous translation into English, Spanish, French and Italian on the Vatican News YouTube channel:

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/873e5555/I7yFNEXzR0mfvORe-CgXsg?u=https://www.youtube.com/c/VaticanNews.

Members of the media can also a request temporary accreditation that will allow them to receive the press dossier by following the instructions available here.