The National Catholic Youth Conference, a powerfully unique three-day experience of prayer, community, evangelization, catechesis, service and empowerment for Catholic high school-aged teenagers and their adult chaperones will take place Nov. 10-12 in Long Beach, California. The gathering is the premiere Catholic youth event on a national scale that gathers people from all across America for a life-changing encounter with Christ.

NCYC offers inspiring speakers, such as Mark Hart and Jackie Angel, as well as Mass and adoration, music and worship, praise and entertainment led by Grammy-winning artists, interactive exhibits, and countless games, crafts, obstacle courses, meetups, live radio shows and challenges.

This year’s theme is “Walking on Water,” inspired by the story of Jesus calling Peter to come out onto the water despite being in the eye of a storm (Matt. 14:29). Teens have experienced a feeling of sinking causing a weakening of faith throughout the past two years. NCYC 2022 is an invitation to step out in faith and trust our Lord. The team of speakers and artists will help teens build a foundation of faith, for these moments when our faith is tested.

As Pope Francis reminds us in his post-synodal exhortation to young people, “Christus Vivit,” “Christ is alive! He is our hope, and in a wonderful way he brings youth to our world, and everything he touches becomes young, new, full of life. The very first words, then, that I would like to say to every young Christian are these: Christ is alive and he wants you to be alive!”

NCYC was created by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, an organization committed to advancing the field of pastoral ministry to young people in the United States. Founded in 1982 at the encouragement of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, NFCYM’s mission is to support and strengthen those who accompany young people as they encounter and follow Jesus Christ. NFCYM provides pastoral formation through small to massive-scale events (like NCYC), educational webinars for ongoing development, a virtual membership for support and resources, and countless other opportunities to develop youth and pastoral leaders across America.

NCYC began in 1983 as a regional conference, with one session for the East Coast and one session for the West Coast. The regional conferences had a few thousand youth in attendance. NCYC then merged into a national conference in 1991 and interest in the conference began to grow. Today, NCYC serves the Young Church as the biggest Catholic Youth Conference in America.

For more information visit, https://ncyc.us.