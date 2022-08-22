LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Catholic nurses draw on faith, fellowship to be ‘hands and feet of Christ’

Gina Christian, Catholic News Service August 22, 2022
Share

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CNS) — Catholic nurses are drawing on faith, fellowship and fortitude to navigate an increasingly complex health care environment, said participants at a global conference on nursing held in Doylestown.

Nurses discuss patient care at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City Aug. 24, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (CNS photo/Nick Oxford, Reuters)

Members of the National Association of Catholic Nurses USA gathered Aug. 2-4 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa for a world congress that blended spirituality with specifics on best practices in the field.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century, NACN-USA promotes Catholic moral principles in nursing while fostering professional development through educational programs, spiritual formation, patient advocacy, and the integration of faith and health.

The nonprofit organization is part of congress co-sponsor CICIAMS – the French acronym for the International Catholic Committee for Nurses and Medico-Social Assistants – which works closely with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Cardinal Peter Turkson greeted conference attendees on behalf of the Vatican and in particular the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, of which he is chancellor.

As “a noble and gracious ministry,” nursing should be “(rooted) in an authentic human ecology,” the cardinal said.

Nurses themselves are “people who have succeeded in transcending their vulnerabilities to provide antidotes and solutions to those who suffer,” said Cardinal Turkson.

In the process, Catholic nurses “are finding challenges out there,” said NCAN-USA communications chair Janet Munday, a registered nurse.

Cases involving gender dysphoria, for example, are “a tough place for Catholic nurses,” she said. “We want to uphold the dignity of the patient, and we want to be compassionate, but we also want to speak truth to the patient.”

Although abortion has shifted to chemical over surgical procedures, reducing the level of nurses’ involvement, many nurses face pushback for “(refusing) to participate in surgical sterilizations,” said former NCAN-USA president Cheryl Hettman.

Ethical and moral dilemmas surrounding end of life care are among the reasons critical care nurse Christina Freeman has sought “solidarity and guidance” from NCAN-USA.

Working at a level one trauma surgical center in Albuquerque, New Mexico – where she encounters “anything from open heart surgeries to mass casualty events” – Freeman said she sees “so much suffering.”

Amid that pain, Catholic nurses “have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ,” she said.

“The motivation is that they’re serving God, and imitating Jesus, the Divine Physician,” said congress speaker Father Gerald Murray, author of “Calming the Storm: Navigating the Crises Facing the Catholic Church and Society.”

“Nurses (help) treat patients not simply in the physical aspect, but also the spiritual, showing them love and concern,” said the priest, who is a canon lawyer and currently pastor of Holy Family Church in New York City.

Christian is a senior content producer for CatholicPhilly.com, the news website of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

the united states capitol building in washington
Bishops say HHS proposal violates religious freedom, ‘is bad medicine’
Catholic News Service August 1, 2022
Some bishops call San Francisco prelate ‘courageous’ for Pelosi statement
By Julie Asher Catholic News Service June 30, 2022
close up photo of wooden gavel
‘We give thanks to God’ – A statement on the Dobbs decision by the Catholic Bishops of New York state
wnycatholic June 24, 2022
Abortion’s brutal hidden truth
Tony Magliano May 31, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

the united states capitol building in washington
Bishops say HHS proposal violates religious freedom, ‘is bad medicine’
Some bishops call San Francisco prelate ‘courageous’ for Pelosi statement
close up photo of wooden gavel
‘We give thanks to God’ – A statement on the Dobbs decision by the Catholic Bishops of New York state
Abortion’s brutal hidden truth
@Western New York Catholic 2020