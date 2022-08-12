Starting this September, Trocaire College is offering Buffalo residents in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes an opportunity to explore health care career opportunities through its new Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program. Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon is supporting the program through a $50,000 grant.

Designed for high school graduates with some or no college experience, the 10-week flexible program, which begins Sept. 26, enables participants to learn about the health care system and various career opportunities available within health care.

“This program is a unique opportunity for those who may be considering a career in health care, but not sure if they are ready to take the next step,” said Trocaire President Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D. “Participants who successfully complete all the program requirements will not only be prepared to decide if a career in health care is right for them, but also decide the right career path to pursue.”

“Trocaire College has a long history in my district of being a pipeline to the health care sector across the city of Buffalo and Western New York,” Scanlon said. “I am pleased to lend my support to Trocaire’s effort to provide high school graduates in the city the opportunity to learn about careers in health care and potentially move on to earn a degree in the field in which there is an extremely strong demand.”

Held online, the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program will not require specific class meeting times but provide a weekly check-in with a health care career coach and mentor. Career opportunities highlighted in the program include nursing, medical assisting, radiologic technology, health care management, surgical technology, massage therapy, health care informatics, and others.

Participants who complete the full program with receive a $500 completion bonus in addition to a Trocaire Certificate of Completion. For those interested in taking their health care career to the next step, participants may have their Certificate of Completion converted into three college credits to be applied towards a Trocaire certificate or degree program. For those participants who decide to continue and start their health care certificate or degree program in 2023 at Trocaire, they will also be granted a $500 Trocaire scholarship.Current Trocaire students are not eligible for this program. If interested in more information or to apply for the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/c4d1eb4d/S-1OMk81dUicSspITuLykA?u=https://trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/healthcare-career-exploration-learn-and-earn/.