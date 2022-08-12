In these difficult economic times, it’s important to know that the Diocesan Purchasing Division/Catholic Union Store is a one stop shop where parishes, schools and religious organizations can purchase a wide variety of merchandise ranging from clerical clothing, candles, whiteboards, art supplies, paper and physical education equipment and janitorial supplies at a discount.

Shelley Pacillo, purchasing manager for the Diocese of Buffalo, looks over some of the current stock. The Diocesan Purchasing Division exists to offer pastors an easy way to supply their offices.

“We offer a wide variety of product that is essential to the daily operations of the offices and institutions in the Diocese of Buffalo,” said Shelley Pacillo, purchasing manager.

Through contracts with various vendors, which include the national Catholic Purchasing Services,DPD is able to provide better pricing on practically everything. Popular items such as hosts, wine, candles, oil and yearly materials are always in stock. Any other product an institution needs can easily be ordered.

The Diocesan Purchasing Division is available to all non-profit organizations; this includes any and all non-denominational churches, schools and daycares.

“It’s really important for the parishes to know that we are still here as a service to them. Even though we have cut down on the large quantity of merchandise that we previously kept in inventory, we still have the available resources through our suppliers to get special ordered items to them and still provide them a discount,” said John Jerzewski, outside sales rep. “Anything they need or contact us for, we can get for them at a very good discount.”

Jerzewski makes most of the deliveries. He has driven over 1 million miles in the 22 years he’s been working for the diocese, stopping at every parish to hand deliver the much-needed products.

The DPD team includes Lynn Domborowski who takes orders, processes bills, and assists customers with inquiries for church goods, guiding them to the right product for their specific needs.

That quality customer service came in handy recently, when a parish broke the key to their tabernacle and asked Jerzewski to find a replacement.

“John went to the parish, looked at the tabernacle and was able to work with the manufacturer in Spain to have a key made,” recalled Dombrowski. Jerzewski had sold the parish the now-discontinued model years ago.

“There’s a misconception that we have closed, our department is here,” Jerzewski said. “If they have a question or concern with anything they purchase from us, I will physically visit them to resolve the issue.”

“We are a small department and all three of us are in constant communication. This ensures that we provide personalized customer service,” Pacillo said.

The Purchasing Division also can service special printing needs through Crystal Printing.

“Our goal is to save our customer’s money, with our department researching product and obtaining price quotes. This allows the organizations to concentrate more on their ministries,” Pacillo added.

Parishes wishing to order may contact Shelley Pacillo at 716-847-8707 or Lynn Dombrowski at 716-847-8713 or ldombrowski@buffalodiocese.org.