Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Joseph Vatter

Bishop Fisher has also accepted the retirement of Father Joseph Vatter on May 29. Father Vatter has most recently served as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Kenmore.

Father Martin Gallagher has been appointed as the parish administrator of St. Paul’s effective June 22. This appointment is in addition to Father Gallagher’s current role as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Tonawanda. He will continue to reside at Blessed Sacrament.

Father Peter Ekanem will become the parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Tonawanda, and St. Paul Parish in Kenmore, effective June 22, for a term of three years. He will reside at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Father Ekanem has been serving as the administrator of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Buffalo.

Father Martin Gallagher

Father Francis X. Mazur has been appointed as temporary administrator of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Buffalo, effective June 22. Father Mazur will continue his ministry as chaplain at the Erie County Medical Center, and he will continue to reside at St. Rose of Lima Rectory in North Buffalo.

Father Daniel J. Fawls, pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Springville, has been appointed canonical administrator of St. Aloysius Regional School in Springville. Although the school is closing this June, he is needed to tend to any necessary administrative tasks related to the closing.