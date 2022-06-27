LOADING

Northtowns Family of Parishes celebrate Corpus Christi

wnycatholic June 27, 2022
SWORMVILLE — St. Mary Church hosted a Corpus Christi procession on Sunday June 19 in collaboration with their Northtowns Family of Parishes which includes St. Teresa of Avila in Akron, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Harris Hill, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, and St. Mary’s. Father Luke Uebler, parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish reminded those present that, “the Eucharist is the source and summit of our Catholic Christian livelihood.”

Father Luke Uebler, parochial vicar for St. Mary Parish in Swormville carries a monstrance with the Body of Christ through St. Mary’s campus as part of a Corpus Christi procession. The procession gathered other Northtown parishes together. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary Parish in Swormville)

The Corpus Christi Procession started after 11:30 a.m. Mass in the Swormville church, progressing across St. Mary’s campus along Transit Road and finishing inside St. Mary’s chapel, where the Holy Body of Christ was placed in the tabernacle. 

The procession included altar servers with incense, children strewing rose petals and ringing bells along the way, members of St. Mary’s music ministry leading the hymns, parishioners from the Family of Parishes, clergy reading gospel passages at each altar, and each priest taking a turn carrying the monstrance containing the Most Holy Body of Christ. 

There were approximately 120 people in attendance. Participants were provided with programs with music, Gospel readings for each Eucharistic altar, and closing prayers.

To watch the procession click here.

