New Mercy Neurology Center offers outpatient treatment of neurological health conditions

wnycatholic June 23, 2022
Catholic Health recently held a blessing and dedication ceremony for the new Mercy Neurology Center offering outpatient treatment services for neurological conditions such as stroke, memory loss, seizures, Bell’s palsy, migraines, headaches, and neck or back pain.

Father Sam Giangreco, Mercy Hospital chaplain, blesses the new Mercy Neurology Center. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Health)

“We are pleased to open this new service that enhances our continuum of care at Catholic Health and responds to a community need for expanded outpatient neurology services,” said Lee Guterman, Ph.D., M.D., medical director of Neuroscience Services at Catholic Health.

Staffed by neurologist Simona Velicu, M.D., M.P.H., the center is located on the Mercy Hospital campus at the Marian Professional Building, 515 Abbott Road, Suite 204 in Buffalo. The center is a department of Sisters of Charity Hospital.

Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center is accepting new patients.

For more information or an appointment, call 716-819-9627.

