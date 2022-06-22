LOADING

Timon track & field star received NYS CHSAA Sportsmanship award

wnycatholic June 22, 2022
Sophomore thrower Kyiree Farr has been named the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Division 2 Sportsmanship Award winner for the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field. The pure joy on his face when he learned of this accomplishment and his “thank you speech” showed he is a true Timon Man.

Kyiree Farr cannot contain his enthusiasm after being named NYS CHSAA Sportsman. Principal James Newton is on hand to congratulate the Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School sophomore. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

“I’d like to thank God. I’d like to thank Bishop Timon. I’d like to thank my mom, my grandma,” Farr said, adding a rousing, “Let’s go Tigers.”

“Kyiree has not only made an impression upon my staff and myself, he continues to make a continuous positive impact on all those that come into contact with him,” said Head Coach Rich Tonge. “As he waited to weigh in his shot put for the state competition, he made another friend. He has a bright future ahead and he has already set a goal progression for his next two years of high school.”

Farr throws shot put and discuss for Timon. He has expressed a great desire to continue his throwing career in college and earn a scholarship for track & field.

