Bishop Michael W. Fisher kicked off the National Eucharistic Revival in our corner of the country with a Mass on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19, at St. Joseph Cathedral. The celebration included a eucharistic procession and benediction.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher leads a procession outside St. Joseph Cathedral. The June 19 event began the Eucharistic Revival in the Diocese of Buffalo. (Photo by Nicole Dzimira)

The National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative that invites all Catholics to a renewed personal encounter with Jesus Christ, particularly the transforming power and mercy of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. Each diocese will offer events that encourage the faithful to grow in their understanding and devotion to Christ in the Eucharist, complemented by online formation and resources that will raise up eucharistic missionaries at all levels of the Church.

Eucharistic adoration and holy hours are being planned in parishes throughout the diocese.

“I strongly encourage you, your family, friends and all of our Catholic faithful to seize these opportunities to deepen your understanding of the Eucharist’s essential role in our identity as baptized believers and as the unifying power of our parish communities,” Bishop Fisher said in announcing the revival through his “Journeys & Insights” video series.

Many parishes offer 24-hour or at least daily adoration.Some of these parishes are Christ the King, Snyder; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; St. Bernadette, Orchard Park; St. Gregory, Williamsville; St. John Paul II, Lake View; St. Michael, Buffalo; Queen of Heaven, West Seneca.

The teaching document issued by the USCCB titled “They Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church” provides an excellent reflections on the Eucharist. “The personal and moral transformation that is sustained by the Eucharist reaches out to every sphere of human life,” the document states. “The love of Christ can permeate all of our relationships with our family, our friends, and our neighbors. It can also reshape the life of our society as a whole. This love extends particularly and preferentially to the poor and most vulnerable.”

To assist your participation in this journey, the Office of Worship and the Renewal Team will be providing updates on a quarterly basis, as well as more frequently via the Diocese of Buffalo’s website. You are invited to pray, journey and bring others to the Real Presenceof Christ in our midst.

Visit www.eucharisticrevival.org/get-involved for more information, to give witness, or to sign up as a prayer partner. Please share and utilize these resources widely and tag what you or your parish will be doing along the way with #EucharisticRevival or #RealPresenceBuffalo.