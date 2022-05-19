On May 11, The St. Thomas More Guild presented its annual spring luncheon, honoring an individual for his or her outstanding contribution as a Catholic lawyer. Scholarship recipients are also recognized.

St. Thomas More Guild Scholarship winners Shannon Kersten and Levi Sisto meet with Bishop Michael W. Fisher at the annual St. Thomas More Luncheon held May 11. (Photo courtesy of the St. Thomas More Guild)

Levi Sisto from St. Amelia School received a Grade School Scholarship of $1,000. Shannon Kersten of Chesterton Academy of Buffalo took home the High School Scholarship worth $1,500. The $2,000 St. Thomas More Guild Law School Scholarship went to William P. Christ. Bishop Michael W. Fisher was on hand to present the scholarships with David Mineo, scholarship chairperson.

The scholarship is open to all students currently in grades 6-11 who will attend a Catholic school located in the Diocese of Buffalo. Essays on grade-specific topics should be submitted with applications.

This year, the St. Thomas More Guild recognized Hon. H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., United States magistrate for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

The Guest Speaker was Father Matt Malone, SJ, editor of America Magazine.

The St. Thomas More Guild of Western New York is an association of Catholic lawyers officially recognized by the Diocese of Buffalo. We support lawyers in applying their faith to the challenges of professional and personal life. The St. Thomas More Guild invites all judges, lawyers, paralegals, law students, and all others associated with the administration of justice in the diocese to join in its activities. The guild has given scholarships to Catholic grammar, high school, college, and law school students.

For more information visit https://www.stthomasmorewny.org.