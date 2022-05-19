Catholic Charities of Buffalo increases Rich Street food pantry hours through May 27
In the wake of Saturday’s tragedy, Catholic Charities of Buffalo is increasing days of operation for its Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., Buffalo. The pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays through May 27.
Food assistance will be available for anyone with a need. The pantry entrance is located at the side of the building facing Rich Street. Phone number is 716-314-7050. Two other Catholic Charities food pantries are located in Buffalo near the East Side community: the Lovejoy Food Pantry, 139 North Ogden St., is open Wednesdays and Fridays; and Fulton-St. Brigid Food Pantry, 170 Fulton St., is open Wednesdays. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m.