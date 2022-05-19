In the wake of Saturday’s tragedy, Catholic Charities of Buffalo is increasing days of operation for its Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., Buffalo. The pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays through May 27.

Food assistance will be available for anyone with a need. The pantry entrance is located at the side of the building facing Rich Street. Phone number is 716-314-7050. Two other Catholic Charities food pantries are located in Buffalo near the East Side community: the Lovejoy Food Pantry, 139 North Ogden St., is open Wednesdays and Fridays; and Fulton-St. Brigid Food Pantry, 170 Fulton St., is open Wednesdays. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m.