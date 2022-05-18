TONAWANDA — Four Cardinal O’Hara High School seniors were honored as Quality Student Scholars at the 56th annual Quality Student awards dinner May 12 at Banchetti’s by Rizzo.

Cardinal O’Hara High School seniors honored at the 56th annual Quality Student Scholars dinner include (from left) Keiyan Clarke, Truong Nguyen and Thanh Nguyen. Caden Tag was unable to attend the event that event, which took place May 12 at Banchetti’s by Rizzo. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

Keiyan Clark, Nguyn Thanh, Troung Nguyen and Caden Tag were honored at the dinner sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Quality Student event praises seniors who reside in either the City of Tonawanda or North Tonawanda and attend Cardinal O’Hara, Tonawanda or North Tonawanda high schools. The students were chosen by their faculty for academic achievement in school and community activities and honors they have received.

Timothy Adowski, a 2010 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara, spoke as a former Quality Student. The guest speaker was Clint Winters, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent in charge of the FBI Buffalo Safe Streets Task Force.

The Quality Student program began in 1966 when a group of businessmen in the Tonawandas decided to call attention to the high quality of young men and women graduating from Tonawanda, North Tonawanda and Bishop Gibbons high schools who would someday assume positions of trust and responsibility in the two communities.

In 1971, when Bishop Gibbons closed, many students from the Twin Cities continued their education at its sister school, Cardinal O’Hara which then became the third high school in the program.

The event committee, led by Hon. Mark Saltarelli, consists of Joseph Armenia, Michael Brown, John Crainer, James Fisher, Kelly Harszlak, James Hoddick DDS, Rena Hoffman, Mary Holzerland, Sarah Nelson, Nicole Ritter and Barbara Tucker.