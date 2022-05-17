Interfaith Prayer Service Planned for Monday, May 23

N.B. The following statement is an update on Bishop Michael Fisher’s initial comments issued May 14.

In last Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus spoke of love to his disciples and asked them “to love one another; as I have loved you.”

On Saturday afternoon, a racially-motivated killing spree claimed ten innocent lives and injured three others in a senseless tragedy on Buffalo’s East Side. No love was shown in this rampage, only the deepest of hate.

What we now know is that the perpetrator specifically targeted this neighborhood, and this grocery store, because of the high concentration of people of color. His intent, fueled by an indoctrination of white supremacist rhetoric, was to kill as many people as possible out of an irrational fear that white people were being replaced in America.

This country has struggled for years with the practice of racism and white supremacy that has victimized communities of color and has weakened us all. My heart is so heavy, and I pray for the victims, their families, friends, and this community traumatized by this tragedy.

Faith compels us to reject the abject evil of racism and white supremacy, and to say “no” to terror, and “no” to the intent to silence Black and Brown voices.

In the face of the troubles confronting our world, Jesus encourages us to have faith. In His name we will gather at “Do Not Let Your Hearts Be Troubled,” an interfaith prayer service to be held at 5 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Saint Martin de Porres Roman Catholic Church, 555 Northampton Street, Buffalo.

I invite the community to join us as our brothers and sisters of many faiths to honor the lives of those taken suddenly, and perhaps provide some solace from this devastating incident that we will never forget.

Please remember, especially in this heartbreaking moment for our community, to love one another as Jesus has loved us.

We continue to offer our prayers to those who lost their lives, and for those who continued to heal from their injuries. We continue to embrace the community as they mourn their loved ones. May the Lord give us strength as we work for a more just society and for peace from violence.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo

May 17, 2022