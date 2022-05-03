LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Father Joseph P. Janaczek 1945-2022

wnycatholic May 3, 2022
Share

Father Joseph P. Janaczek, pastor of Our Lady of Loreto Parish, Falconer, and St. Patrick Parish, Randolph, died April 29, 2022.

Father Joseph Janaczek

Father Janaczek was born June 15, 1945, in Buffalo, to Joseph and Amelia (Gruszka) Janaczek. He attended Queen of Peace School in Buffalo, graduating in 1959. He graduated from Bishop Turner High School, also in Buffalo, in 1963. In 1967, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in Buffalo. He earned his master’s in divinity from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora in 1971. He also took courses from Niagara University in the 1980s that lead to a teacher certificate.

Father Janaczek was ordained May 29, 1971, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna by Bishop Bernard J. McLaughlin.

His first Mass was at his home parish of Queen of Peace on May 30.

His assignments include being assistant pastor at St. Gabriel’s in Blossom, Queen of Martyrs in Cheektowaga, Annunciation in Buffalo, and St. Andrew’s in Sloan.

 In 1982, Father Janaczek joined the faculty of Archbishop Carroll High School. He continued to serve weekends at St. Andrew’s. In 1990, Father Janaczek became a full-time faculty member of Cardinal O’Hara High School. On Feb. 11, 1995, he received his first pastorate at St. Hedwig Parish in Dunkirk. He remained there until May 30, 2008, when he was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Loreto in Falconer and St. Patrick in Randolph.

A fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Janaczek also became an oblate of St. Benedict, affiliated with the Mount Savior Monastery, during the 1970s.

Visitation will take place Thursday, May 5, at St. Patrick Church, 189 Main St., Randolph from 4-7 p.m., and Friday, May 6, at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 309 West Everett St., Falconer, from 4-7 p.m. A community Mass will follow at 7 p.m. A concelebrated funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loreto Church. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Sister Mary Elaine Hecker, SSMN 1939-2021
wnycatholic May 28, 2021
Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill
wnycatholic September 20, 2020
Sister Christine McManus, SSMN
wnycatholic August 23, 2020
Church of the Annunciation picnic becomes a drive-through
wnycatholic August 14, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Sister Mary Elaine Hecker, SSMN 1939-2021
Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill
Sister Christine McManus, SSMN
Church of the Annunciation picnic becomes a drive-through
@Western New York Catholic 2020