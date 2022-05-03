Father Joseph P. Janaczek, pastor of Our Lady of Loreto Parish, Falconer, and St. Patrick Parish, Randolph, died April 29, 2022.

Father Joseph Janaczek

Father Janaczek was born June 15, 1945, in Buffalo, to Joseph and Amelia (Gruszka) Janaczek. He attended Queen of Peace School in Buffalo, graduating in 1959. He graduated from Bishop Turner High School, also in Buffalo, in 1963. In 1967, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in Buffalo. He earned his master’s in divinity from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora in 1971. He also took courses from Niagara University in the 1980s that lead to a teacher certificate.

Father Janaczek was ordained May 29, 1971, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna by Bishop Bernard J. McLaughlin.

His first Mass was at his home parish of Queen of Peace on May 30.

His assignments include being assistant pastor at St. Gabriel’s in Blossom, Queen of Martyrs in Cheektowaga, Annunciation in Buffalo, and St. Andrew’s in Sloan.

In 1982, Father Janaczek joined the faculty of Archbishop Carroll High School. He continued to serve weekends at St. Andrew’s. In 1990, Father Janaczek became a full-time faculty member of Cardinal O’Hara High School. On Feb. 11, 1995, he received his first pastorate at St. Hedwig Parish in Dunkirk. He remained there until May 30, 2008, when he was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Loreto in Falconer and St. Patrick in Randolph.

A fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Janaczek also became an oblate of St. Benedict, affiliated with the Mount Savior Monastery, during the 1970s.

Visitation will take place Thursday, May 5, at St. Patrick Church, 189 Main St., Randolph from 4-7 p.m., and Friday, May 6, at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 309 West Everett St., Falconer, from 4-7 p.m. A community Mass will follow at 7 p.m. A concelebrated funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loreto Church. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant.